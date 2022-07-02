Breaking! Swearing-in ceremony of Eknath Shinde's cabinet likely to be held on 4th or 5th July

After Eknath Shinde took over as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister, the new government will be sworn in on July 4 or 5. It will be important to see which leaders from the Shinde faction are included in the cabinet. On the other hand, it has come to light that the BJP is giving opportunities to new faces.

As Chandrakant Patil is the party's state president, it is being said that he will not be included in the new cabinet. From BJP, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar, Girish Mahajan, Jayakumar Rawal, Atul Bhatkhalkar and Manisha Chaudhary are being discussed.

The names of Deepak Kesarkar, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraje Desai, Sanjay Shirsat, Abdul Sattar and Bachchu Kadu from the Shinde group are being discussed.