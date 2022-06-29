Breaking! Uddhav Thackeray resigns amid political crisis

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."

Lashing out at rebels he said "While renaming Aurangabad, the Congress-NCP approved it without any opposition. Thank you. To this day, those who should have done so have not done so. Those who seemed to be opposed supported the resolution. Forget those who made you big."

"We are not going to be greedy. Mumbai strives for Hindutva. In front of everyone, I am resigning from the post of Chief Minister. I'm not scared. Let them eat their happiness tomorrow. I want the sweetness of love of Shiv Sainiks. Warakari says Uddhav Thackeray's hand is wanted, Mauli says he agrees. There was no riot in Maharashtra. Muslims also listened. I go unexpectedly but it's the same. The new Shiv Sena will be sitting in the building. Shiv Sena cannot take it away. Also resigned as a member of the Legislative Council. I never said I would come again" he added.



Earlier, this morning Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.