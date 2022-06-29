Brij Bhushan Singh jumps into Shinde-Thackeray controversy

Mumbai: Shiv Sena is divided due to the mutiny of Minister Eknath Shinde. As many as 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have left Uddhav Thackeray's side and joined Shinde group. For the last 10 days, the power drama in Maharashtra has been discussed all over the country.

Brij Bhushan Singh, who used threatening language has now come on the field once again. From the public platform, Brij Bhushan Singh is reminding Uddhav Thackeray that he has stabbed the BJP in the back. "Shinde tells the group that he has no right to revolt as he fought in the name of the party. When Eknath Shinde rebels against you, you are sad. But he contested the elections together with BJP. Fought the election as a younger brother. Places fought more. You grabbed the hand of the Congress with the dagger sent by the BJP. Supported our activists and where did you go for power?" the BJP leader said.

He also went against the slogan of Balasaheb Thackeray. "Shiv Sainiks are doing with them what Uddhav Thackeray did with BJP" he said. Brij Bhushan Singh was well discussed for opposing MNS president Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. At that time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, while praising Brijbhushan, had said that "Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was playing his role.I have known him for many years. That man is a fighter. His relations with Maharashtra are very old. We call him Netaji. They are wrestlers themselves. He created many wrestlers." Raut had praised him saying that the man we have worked with will not back down.