Brother tortures and kills 12-year-old sister in Thane over alleged affair

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his 12-year-old sister in Ulhasnagar, on Sunday. The man suspected his sister of having an affair. The incident was reported by the Ulhasnagar Central police station officer on Monday.

As per a police official, the 30-year-old suspect was apprehended after the victim was taken to a hospital on Sunday. Unfortunately, doctors declared the young girl dead on arrival.

The police stated that based on their initial investigations, the deceased girl was living with her brother and sister-in-law, as she had lost her mother and her father resided in their hometown of Uttar Pradesh. The accused, who allegedly suspected the girl of being in a romantic relationship, began harassing her, according to the police.

Additionally, the police reported that the suspect allegedly tortured the victim for four consecutive days, causing burn wounds on her body using hot tongs. The young girl was unable to survive the severe injuries inflicted upon her, and tragically passed away. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).