Budget 2022: Modi government's budget disappointing, says Sharad Pawar

This is the seventh Union Budget of Modi government. The budget should be more conducive to investment, more conducive to work. The general public expected this government to gradually reduce the tax plan. Expectations were high in terms of jobs and business. But after the first budget, there has been disappointment, said senior leader Sharad Pawar, expressing displeasure over the central government's budget. At his residence at Govindbagh in Malegaon, senior leader Pawar expressed his displeasure while talking to reporters about the budget.

Pawar further said that there should be provision in the budget for controlling inflation by controlling the prices of essential commodities for the common man. But this does not seem to have been met in yesterday's budget. Our country is paying close attention to agriculture. Farmers worked hard to increase agricultural production. Naturally, it was expected that funds will be allocated for farmers. But it was not fulfilled. The budget has tried to do something in terms of elections. But I don't think it will do any good. The most important election is in Uttar Pradesh. Agriculture is an important factor there. There people from farm sector are upset.