At least 25 people were injured in a stone pelting incident during the Jagdamba Devi immersion procession in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The incident occurred when a procession for the immersion of the Goddess turned violent. The situation quickly escalated into a clash between two groups, leading to tension in the area. Police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. Around 20 to 25 people were reportedly injured in the incident.

According to reports, the violence occurred during a Navratri immersion procession in Bawanbir village on Sunday night (October 4) at around 8 pm, when the idol of Goddess Jagdamba was being taken for immersion. During the procession, an argument reportedly broke out between participants and a few locals over a bike parked on the road. The altercation soon escalated, leading to stone pelting. Promoting local police act promptly to control the situation and rush the injured to a nearby hospital. A large contingent of police personnel was immediately deployed to restore order.

Visuals From Buldhana Village

Buldhana, Maharashtra: Tension erupted in Bawanbir village, after stone-pelting during the Jagdamba Devi immersion procession pic.twitter.com/xDN8q2pZzE — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2025

Local police officials stated that the case is being investigated from multiple angles. CCTV footage and eyewitness are being examined, and several suspects have been detained for questioning. Authorities confirmed that none of the injured are in critical condition.

Following the unrest, the local administration completed the idol immersion under police protection. Officials have appealed to residents to refrain from spreading rumours and maintain peace. The situation in Bawanbir village is now under control, with heavy police presence ensuring law and order.