Buldhana: Electric Two-Wheeler Battery Explodes, Injures Two; Family Escapes Narrowly

Malkapur: An electric charging battery of a two-wheeler exploded on Monday midnight in Malkapur in Buldhana. The Vaidya family, including the husband, wife, and two children, narrowly escaped the blast. Two people were injured when the acid from the battery exploded on their bodies.

Prof Vishal Subhashrao Vaidya, who works at Padmashri Dr. V.B. Kolte Engineering College, lives in the house no. 205 in Padmamalaya Society in the city. He lives with his wife Ashwini son Atharva and daughter Radhika. The blast took place at his house around 12.30 am on Monday.

After hearing screams from the family, neighbors rushed to the area of the blast. It was observed that the electric charging battery of the motorcycle exploded. Vishal Vaidya and his son Atharva were injured when the acid in the battery flew on their bodies after the charging battery exploded. With the help of neighbors, the burnt household items were removed. The Vaidya family suffered a lot of financial losses in the blast.

