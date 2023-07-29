Buldhana travels accident: CM Eknath Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences for the accident involving two private buses on a railway flyover along National Highway-6 in Buldhana town. He announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, and the injured will receive medical treatment covered by the government, Loksatta reported.

The Chief Minister obtained details of the accident from the Buldhana district collector and promptly instructed that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each be given to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of six lives, while 19 others sustained injuries. Chief Minister Shinde further directed the authorities to ensure that the injured receive appropriate medical treatment at the government's cost.