Bus overturns in Beed; 5 killed, 22 injured

Tragedy struck in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday morning as a speeding private bus overturned, resulting in the loss of five lives and causing injuries to 22 other individuals. The incident occurred at Aashta Fata between 5:45 am and 6 am while the bus was en route from Mumbai to Beed, situated approximately 120 km away. Police officials provided this information.

The bus was moving at a high speed. Its driver apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result it met with the accident, the police said. Five persons were killed in the accident. Four of them were residents of Beed district and one was from Yavatmal, Ashti police station in-charge Santosh Khetmalas told PTI.

Besides, 22 people were injured in this accident. They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, he said.