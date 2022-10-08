Businessman shot and injured by an unidentified man in Maharashtra

A 40-year-old businessman was shot and injured by an unidentified man in Maharashtra's Thane city.

The incident took place in Majiwada area of the city around 8.40 pm on Friday, when the victim Sandeep Adsul, who operates a stone-crushing business, was standing outside his house, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

An unidentified man came near the victim and fired at him pointblank and fled the scene. The bullet hit the victim on his hip and he was rushed to a local hospital, he said.

A monetary transaction may be a motive for the attack, the official said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Bombay Police Act has been registered, the official said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the accused.