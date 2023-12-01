"Call EC to directly scrutinize the documents": Uddhav Thackeray's Sena writes to Maharashtra Speaker

In the ongoing proceedings of the MLA disqualification case within the legislature, a regular hearing is underway, presided over by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. The cross-examination of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLAs is nearing completion, with the subsequent cross-examination of MLAs from the Shinde group expected to follow. The Shinde group intends to assert that the Thackeray group provided false documents. Addressing this, the Thackeray group has submitted a letter to the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, highlighting a crucial demand. Amidst the intense exchanges of accusations, counter-accusations, claims, and counter-claims between the Thackeray and Shinde groups, the ongoing hearing delves into the details. During the cross-examination of Sunil Prabhu, lawyers representing the Shinde group raised queries regarding a letter filed by Thackeray group MP Anil Desai to the Central Election Commission on April 4, 2018. Subsequently, a letter from the Thackeray group to the president has been brought into focus.

The letter addressed to the Assembly Speaker discloses the Thackeray group's plea to summon Central Election Commission officials directly during the hearing. Anil Desai provides information in the letter regarding amendments in the Shiv Sena party constitution and the delegation of powers to the party chief post, ratified during the Shiv Sena representative meeting. The Thackeray group insists on calling the Election Commission officials directly to scrutinize these documents and record them. Additionally, the Thackeray group emphasizes the importance of presenting the original copy of Uddhav Thackeray's response during the Central Election Commission hearing on the record. In response to objections raised by the Shinde group regarding Anil Desai's earlier letter to the Central Election Commission, the Thackeray group asserts that no such letter was submitted during the petition, presenting their stance before the President during cross-examination.