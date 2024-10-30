Can Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar Unite Before Elections? NCP Leader Suggests Anything Is Possible

The political rivalry within the Pawar family is growing more intense, similar to the tensions observed during the Lok Sabha elections. In Baramati, a renewed conflict has emerged between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, with Yugendra Pawar set to challenge Ajit. There are ongoing public questions about the true ownership of the Shiv Sena and the NCP, with clarity expected after the assembly elections. The internal divisions within the NCP and the Pawar family have raised speculation about whether they will come together for Diwali and the elections, particularly regarding a potential reconciliation between Sharad and Ajit Pawar.

During an ABP Majha program, Ajit Pawar responded to a question by acknowledging that politics can be unpredictable, suggesting that alliances might change and hinting at a possible future collaboration between the two factions of the Pawar family.

Ajit Pawar also addressed accusations from Sharad Pawar, questioning whether they were told to take legal action and made a pointed remark about Supriya Sule, asking if it was necessary to involve her in court proceedings on her birthday, implying it was a move to garner sympathy.

On the topic of seat allocation, Ajit Pawar explained his position on contesting fewer seats. He stated, "When the time comes to withdraw nominations, you will understand. We don’t want to be greedy and end up with no wins. We are focused on securing a manageable number of seats to ensure our success."