Can't violate law for cheap publicity: Mumbai police books Urfi Javed over misleading arrest video

The Mumbai police booked social media influencer and Bigg Boss contestant Urfi Javed for maligning their image through a fake arrest video. A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true insignia & uniform has been misused, the police said on social media platform X after the Urfi Javed arrested video went viral.

Javed, who is often in news for her fashion choices, and her associates staged a raid where a few people personated as police officials to take action against her for wearing skimpy outfits. A reel of the act, deemed defamatory by the police, went viral on social media.

One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity!, said the post. A criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC, the police said.

Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent, while section 419 deals with cheating by personation. IPC sections 500 and 34 deal with punishment for defamation and common intention, respectively.

In a statement, the police said the reel made for self-publicity became viral on social media and sent out an incorrect message about the department being against those wearing skimpy clothes. Javed, two other women who posed as constables, and a male associate who posed as a police officer were booked under various sections of the IPC in the FIR (first information report).