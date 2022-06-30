Case registered against unidentified person after Kishori Pednekar receives death threat

A case has been registered against an unidentified person at the NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai after former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar received a death threat. Police have registered a case under sections 506(2) and 509 of IPC, said Mumbai Police.

Pednekar claimed that she has received a threat letter.The letter came from Raigad and threatened to kill Kishori Pednekar. It is learned that this letter came from Raigad. This is not the first time that Kishori Pednekar has been threatened with death. In this letter, Kishori Pednekar has been insulted in obscene language and has even threatened to kill her. Also, let the government fall and then we will see, it is also mentioned in this letter.

The threat letter shared by her mentions that "Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) only has told that let the government collapse, then we will bring Aaditya Thackeray on the roads and beat him."