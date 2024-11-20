Cash for Votes Case: Vinod Tawde Denies Allegations, Says ‘I’m Not Stupid To Distribute Money in Opponent’s Hotel’

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of distributing money to influence voters, stating that he was fully aware of the rules and would never engage in such activities, especially at the hotel of his political opponents. The accusations came hours before the assembly polls, when Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur claimed that Tawde had distributed Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, located 60 km from Mumbai, to sway voters.

"The Vivanta Hotel (at Virar in Palghar) is owned by the Thakurs. I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there," Tawde told reporters here. The BJP leader, with 40 years of experience in politics, emphasized that he was well-versed in the rules and regulations, especially the 'silence period' that precedes elections. "I was having a casual chat with party workers. I was not campaigning," Tawde said. The BJP leader said he was only engaging in discussions with party workers about voting procedures.

Amid claims by BVA leaders of Rs 5 crore cash distribution, an election official reported the recovery of Rs 9.93 lakh from hotel rooms on Tuesday. The BJP leader has denied the allegation, stating that he was simply providing guidance to party workers on election procedures.

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have called for a thorough investigation by the Election Commission into the allegations. In response, Tawde expressed surprise at the involvement of national leaders, stating, "BJP people are no longer foolish enough to distribute money in a hotel owned by opposition parties. They should understand this much."