Central Government Raises Concerns Over Utilization of Food for Mid-Day Meal Scheme Amid Data Discrepancies

Yavatmal: Despite nutrition rice given to schools running out every day; the percentage of students eating every day is only 50 to 70 percent. The reality has been revealed on the central government's 'Mid Day Meal' portal. It has come to light that this is happening in schools across the country, including Maharashtra. Data on the portal shows that more than 40 percent of schools do not even distribute nutritious food. On the other hand, schools have claimed that they feed all students; however, there is a delay in filling the data.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Poshanshakti Nirman Yojana, food is cooked daily for students of classes I to VIII. It is mandatory for every school to fill the number of students who have been given this diet on the MDM portal every day. The data, which is filed daily, is sent from the state level to the central government's automated monitoring system. The central government has verified schools that are eligible for nutrition and schools that fill in the information on the 'automated monitoring system'.

Director of Education orders verification

On March 28, not a single school in Maharashtra filled up nutrition information on the portal. Only 70 percent of schools have filled in the data in the last full week. On March 27, only 73 percent of schools distributed food. Taking note of this, the Centre has asked the Directorate of Education. On March 26, Director of Education Sharad Gosavi directed all education officers to verify whether every school fills the daily information daily.

District Total Schools Data Added Percentage Ahmednagar 4536 4007 88.34 Akola 1416 1047 73.94 Amravati 2382 1977 83.00 Ch. Sambhajinagar 2986 2213 74.11 Bhandara 1121 969 86.44 Beed 3182 2426 76.24 Buldhana 2006 1620 80.76 Chandrapur 2004 1532 76.45 Dhule 1667 1353 81.16 Gadchiroli 1756 1109 63.15 Gondia 1340 859 64.00 Hingoli 1027 799 77.08 Jalgaon 2758

2284 82.81 Jalna 1896 1432 75.53 Kolhapur 3028 2354 77.74 Latur 2198 1703 77.48 Mumbai 576 127 22.00 Mumbai Suburban 1354 144 10.64 Nagpur 2725 2129 78.13 Nanded 2984 1903 63.77 Nandurbar 1695 199 11.74 Nashik 4412 3546 80.37 Dharashiv 1532 1259 82.18 Palghar 2368 1830 77.28 Parbhani 1578 1253 79.04 Pune 5364 3633 67.73 Raigad 3015 2238 74.23 Ratnagiri 2845 1991 69.98 Sangli 2519 2012 79.87 Satara 3427 2389 69.71 Sindhudurg 1603 1368 85.34 Solapur 4071 3097 76.07 Thane 2643 1329 50.28 Wardha 1220 903 74.02 Washim 1109 898 80.97 Yavatmal 2763 2216 80.02 Total 85106 62148 73.02



