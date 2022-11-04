Central govt approves over 220 projects of Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on via video-conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the central government has approved nearly 225 projects for Maharashtra at a total estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The central government has also approved projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in the railways sector, and projects worth Rs 50,000 crore for better road infrastructure, for the state of Maharashtra alone. When the government spends such a huge amount on infrastructure projects, it creates lakhs of new jobs also. In the future, countless opportunities for employment will be presented for citizens of Maharashtra, added PM Modi.

According to a report of The Indian Express, Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handed out 2,000 appointment letters to youth for government jobs, as part of the state’s endeavour to create 75,000 new jobs in government departments in the next one year.