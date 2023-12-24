Central Railway Adopts Fog Safety Devices to Mitigate Accident Risks

The Central Railway (CR) has implemented a Fog Safety Device (FSD) to mitigate the risk of accidents during low visibility conditions. This device offers audio and visual alerts to train drivers, providing information about the next three signals to enhance safety in foggy weather.

FSD Features

GPS Capability: The device runs on fog GPS technology, which provides train drivers with advance notice about the next three signals through audio and visual cues. Signal Description and Distance Display: The device not only displays the description of the next signal, but also indicates the intermediate distance between the engine and the signal, as well as prepares for upcoming changes. Comprehensive Mapping: All signals and level crossing gates on various routes have been carefully mapped using GPS locations and programmed into the device to ensure comprehensive coverage. Alert Mechanism: Alerts train drivers to handle their trains by announcing the direction of the signal 500 meters before the actual location. Safety for Right Signals: The device pays special attention to the danger signal located on the right-hand side (RHS), and provides safety instructions. Increased Speed in Low Visibility Conditions-: In the event of low visibility due to fog, the train speed is typically between 30-60 kilometers per hour. However, with the implementation of the FSD, a maximum speed of 75 kilometers per hour can be achieved, which reduces the train's halting period and increases punctuality.

FSD Deployment by Division

Mumbai Division: 10 devices

Bhusawal Division: 248 devices

Nagpur Division: 220 devices

Solapur Division: 9 devices

Pune Division: 10 devices

With the distribution of a total of 497 devices across various divisions, the CR has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for the safety and efficiency of rail operations, especially in adverse weather conditions.