Central Railway Announces Additional Summer Special Trains to Ease Vacation Rush

Central Railway (CR) has announced the launch of additional services to cater to the anticipated surge in travel as final exams conclude and vacation plans begin. These services include special trains, mail, express trains, and summer specials aimed at facilitating travel to maternal hometowns.

CR's initiative involves the introduction of special trains serving various destinations in Marathwada, Khandesh, and Konkan regions. Notably, CR will commence operations of 16 extra weekly summer special trains linking Mumbai and Karimnagar, in a bid to accommodate the increased demand for travel during the vacation season.

Train No. 01067 is scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Tuesday between April 2 and May 28 at 15:30 hrs, reaching Karimnagar the following day at 08:30 hrs. This service will be operational for a total of 8 trips. Conversely, Train No. 01068 will depart from Karimnagar every Wednesday from April 10 to May 29 at 19:05 hrs, arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus the subsequent day at 00:40 hrs. Similar to its counterpart, this train will also undertake 8 trips. Stops for Train No. 01068 include Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Chirgaon, Lakshmibai Nagar, Aye, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Shahganj, and Azamgarh.

The Central Railway will operate 28 additional summer special trains between Mumbai and Mau/ Kochuveli. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus -

Mau special will have 4 trips. Train No. 01071 special train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on April 20 and May 1 at 22:35 hrs and reach Mauney the next day at 12:10 hrs. Train No. 02080 special train will depart from Mauney on April 22 and May 3 at 13:10 hrs and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus the next day at 00:40 hrs. This train will also have 2 coaches and will stop at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Chirgaon, Lakshmibai Nagar, Aye, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Shahganj, and Azamgarh.

LTT - Kochuveli Special 24 Coaches

The LTT-Kochuveli special will have 24 coaches. Train No. 02463 special train will depart from LTT every Thursday from April 22 to June 27 at 16:00 hrs and arrive at Kochuveli the next day at 20:45 hrs. Train No. 01464 special train will depart from Kochuveli every Saturday from April 13 to June 29 at 16:20 hrs and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai the next day at 21:50 hrs. These trains will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Kundapura, Udupi, Mangalore Junction, Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Paravur, and Thrissur.