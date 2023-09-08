Central Railway officials inspect remodelling work of Kalyan yard

Senior Central Railway officials examined the railway yard's reconstruction work in Kalyan and looked over the neighbourhood around the station, which is located in Thane, Maharastra.

Central Railway’s general manager Naresh Lalwani and divisional railway manager (Mumbai division) Rajnish Kumar Goyal on Thursday inspected the remodelling work at the railway yard, the AC electric loco shed, and the Kalyan railway station, he said.

According to the official, they looked at the yard's construction for the unification of the goods yard and the separation of long-distance and suburban trains for the southeast and northeast directions.

The remodelling project includes the construction of four new coaching platforms in the goods yard for the segregation of mail/express and suburban local train traffic, he said.