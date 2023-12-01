Central Railway to operate two-hour night block on Dec 2-3, check details

The Central Railway (CR) announced its plan to implement a special traffic block on the Up and Down South-East lines along the Kalyan-Ambarnath section. This will take place during the nights of December 2nd and 3rd to facilitate the installation of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Ulhasnagar in Thane district. The block will be operated for two hours, from 1.20 a.m. to 3.20 a.m.

The CR stated in a release that a number of trains will be canceled, and a few late-night trains will be short-terminated due to the scheduled block.

The last local before the block for Karjat from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will depart CSMT at 11.30 pm and the last local before the block for CSMT from Khopoli will depart Khopoli at 11.15 pm, it said, adding that the departure time of the first local on Sunday morning was also revised.

All Up and Down services towards South-East will remain cancelled between Kalyan and Ambarnath stations during the block period,” the CR release said.