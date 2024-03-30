Central Railways Announces 156 Special Trains for Summer

Great news for travelers heading home post-Holi celebrations! Central Railway has taken a proactive step to alleviate the surge in passenger numbers by introducing 156 special train services connecting Mumbai with multiple destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This initiative aims to ensure passengers secure confirmed berths more easily while also managing overcrowding on trains.These services will run between Mumbai-Varanasi, Danapur-Samastipur, and Prayagraj-Gorakhpur. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Varanasi will run 26 weekly specials.

Train 01053, a weekly special from LTT, will depart every Wednesday from April 3 to June 26 at 12:15 PM and reach Varanasi the next day at 4:05 AM. Train 01054, a weekly special from Varanasi, will depart every Thursday between April 4 and June 27.

Similarly, the LTT-Danapur bi-weekly special train (Train 01410) will operate 26 trips between April 2 and June 30. It will leave LTT every Tuesday and Sunday and reach Danapur the next day.

The LTT-Samastipur weekly special will operate 26 trips between April 2 and June 30.

The LTT-Prayagraj Superfast AC Weekly Special will operate 26 trips between April 2 and June 30.

Train 01045, a weekly special from LTT, will depart every Friday from April 9 to July 2.