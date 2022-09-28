Centre approves to redevelop Mumbai's iconic CST station

The centre approves the Indian Railway's proposal for the redevelopment of Mumbai CST, New Delhi and Ahmedabad's railway station. The redevelopment undertaking includes an funding of roughly ₹10,000 crore, ANI reported.

“New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto & metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera’s Sun temple. CSMT’s heritage building won’t be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed”, union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the briefing after the union cabinet meeting.

“New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and CSMT, Mumbai will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years. Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations”, the minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

