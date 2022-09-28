Centre approves to redevelop Mumbai's iconic CST station
Published: September 28, 2022
The centre approves the Indian Railway's proposal for the redevelopment of Mumbai CST, New Delhi and Ahmedabad's railway station. The redevelopment undertaking includes an funding of roughly ₹10,000 crore, ANI reported.
“New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto & metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera’s Sun temple. CSMT’s heritage building won’t be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed”, union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the briefing after the union cabinet meeting.
“New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and CSMT, Mumbai will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years. Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations”, the minister was quoted by ANI as saying.