Centre forms high-level team to probe measles outbreak in Mumbai

In yet another health scare, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deployed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge in cases of measles in the city.

The team will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment measures amid the outbreak of measles in Mumbai.

The 3-member central team comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi; Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi; and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune, Maharashtra. The team is headed by Dr Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC.

The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the measles outbreak. Apart from this, the multi-disciplinary team has been tasked with assisting the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of measles being reported in Mumbai.