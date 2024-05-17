Chandrababu Naidu Visits Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur, Expresses Confidence in NDA Victory in Lok Sabha Elections

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday exuded confidence that the NDA will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He paid obeisance to Karveer Nivasini Shri Ambabai in Kolhapur along with his wife. Speaking to reporters, he said that he was very happy to see Ambabai, and prayed for peace in the country and blessings of Ambabai for everyone.

He came to the Ambabai temple at 11.30 am. Heavy police force was deployed in the temple premises to prevent any untoward incident. They worshipped Ambabai for about half an hour. Later, he spoke to reporters but said he would not comment on politics in Andhra Pradesh. Elections are currently underway in the country and the atmosphere is favorable for the NDA. He expressed confidence that this would give the NDA more than 400 seats.