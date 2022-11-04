Thackeray group leader Chandrakant Khaire targets Shinde govt over cabinet expansion

Thackeray group leader Chandrakant Khaire has once again targeted the Shinde group and the Shinde BJP government. MLAs from the Shinde group are upset. Therefore, Khaire has said that the cabinet will not be expanded again. Khaire has said that a decision regarding cabinet expansion will not be taken at the senior level as MLAs are restless. He has also strongly criticized the MLAs who joined Eknath Shinde's group.

According to a report of TV9 Marathi, Khaire has said that these 40 traitors will not be re-elected. Meanwhile, he has also reacted to the controversy of MLA Bachu Kadu and Ravi Rana. The controversy between Ravi Rana and Bachchu Kadu was well discussed in the media. Finally, the dispute was resolved through the mediation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chandrakant Khaire has now reacted to this controversy. Khaire has said that the dispute between Rana and Bachu Kadu is dramatic.

Meanwhile, speaking on this occasion, Chandrakant Khaire has also targeted Shinde group MLA Santosh Bangar. Santosh Bangar's illegal activities will be exposed. Bangar earn money from illegal business. How will Fadnavis tolerate such MLAs? Chandrakant Khaire has challenged Santosh Bangar by asking this question, TV9 Marathi reported.