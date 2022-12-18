Chandrakant Patil reaches Pimpri-Chinchwad event wearing face shield after ink attack

A week after ink was thrown at him in Chinchwad area, Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil again attended a function in Pimpri-Chinchwad Saturday. This time, he took no chances and sported a face shield to ward off any possible attack. The Maharashtra police on Saturday booked two people for the ink attack. The incident took place on December 10 while Patil was attending a function in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The two accused - identified as NCP functionary Vikas Lole, and Dashrath Patil - have been booked under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (B) (statements conducing to public mischief), reported news agency PTI citing officials. Following the attack, the central government and Pune police stepped up the security for the Maharashtra minister. According to the police, Patil was given police protection by local police station staffers. In addition to that, five crime branch officers have been present alongside to protect him.