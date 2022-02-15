Chandrakant Patil & Somaiya leave for Delhi before Shiv Sena's press conference

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced that he is going to hold a press conference and make a big shocking revelation, political developments have gained momentum. Raut said that the names of three and a half people of BJP will be exposed. But he has not revealed the context in which these leaders would be exposed. But after the implicit hint of Sanjay Raut, there seems to be a lot of excitement in the BJP. With just two minutes left on Raut's press conference, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil has suddenly left for Delhi. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya will leave for Delhi at 5 pm. The two leaders, who had publicly challenged Sena to arrest them, suddenly left for Delhi, sparking controversy.

Sanjay Raut will hold a press conference at 4 pm. Shiv Sena ministers, MLAs and MPs will be present at this press conference. Important office bearers of Shiv Sena from Thane, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad have also arrived in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan. Therefore, the sudden departure of both the leaders to Delhi has sparked controversy.

During the visit to Delhi, Chandrakant Patil and Somaiya are expected to meet BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is also being said that if Raut accuses the state or central leaders of corruption, the two leaders will take guidance from the leaders in Delhi on what to do next.