Chandrakant Patil: Uddhav Thackeray can hand over command of CM post to son Aaditya

A big news related to the politics of Maharashtra is coming out. Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil has given a very big statement. He said that if Uddhav Thackeray leaves the CM post due to illness, then he can make wife Rashmi or son Aaditya Thackeray as Chief Minister. Chandrakant Patil said that the Chief Minister is missing for more than 45 days due to ill health. In such a situation, he should hand over the charge of his post to someone else.

The BJP state president said that Uddhav Thackeray should give his charge to someone else due to ill health, he should not insist on it. He said that administration cannot run without a Chief Minister, CM is needed for every work. In such a situation someone else should take the charge. Patil said that the best choice is that Aaditya Thackeray can be made the Chief Minister. He said that if there is no faith in NCP, then we feel that Aaditya Thackeray should be given the charge of CM.

Meanwhile, on the statement of Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, taking the matter further, even said that if Uddhav ji's health is not well and someone else is to be made Chief Minister, then make Devendra Fadnavis. The two-and-a-half-year formula of BJP and Shiv Sena can come together here.