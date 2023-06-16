Chandrapur bamboo cutter killed in tiger attack at dense forest

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Thursday around noon, an individual from Navegaon encountered a harrowing encounter while cutting bamboo in the dense forest of Chitki (Murpar). The peaceful task quickly turned into a nightmare when an unsuspected tiger lurking in the bushes suddenly pounced on him, tragically claiming the person's life on the spot.

The individual who tragically lost his life in the incident has been identified as Raghunath Narayan Gurnule, a 32-year-old resident of Navegaon. Raghunath had ventured into the FDCM Beat No. 172 area around 3 pm to cut bamboo when an unforeseen and hidden tiger swiftly seized his neck in its powerful jaws, resulting in his immediate demise.

The authorities were promptly alerted, with officials from the FDCM, forest department, and police department rushing to the scene. Together, they took charge of managing the gathered crowd, offering reassurance, and carrying out the necessary documentation and investigation procedures.

Raghunath, who would diligently tend to his fields every day, had been cultivating vegetables and selling them at the weekly market. He had tied the knot three years ago. The devastating incident of his untimely demise in a tiger attack has plunged the community of Navegaon into deep sorrow. Left behind to mourn his loss are his grieving wife and parents. Notably, when attempts were made to gather information about the incident from Forest Range Officer Jandilwar, his mobile phone was found to be switched off. Present at the scene were Police Inspector Tushar Chavan, forest department officials Salkar, and other forest officials.