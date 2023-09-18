Chandrapur: BJP leader directs civic officials to blacklist contractor who failed to complete projects under AMRUT

Hansraj Ahir, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes, has instructed civic officials in Chandrapur, Maharashtra to submit a proposal to the government to blacklist the contractor responsible for not completing projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Ahir held a review meeting with civic officials on Saturday after receiving several complaints about the incomplete works. Due to the irresponsibility and lack of planning by the civic authorities and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradikaran, the projects under AMRUT, which were to be completed by 2021, are still not completed, Ahir said in a release.

It is a serious matter that people are not getting water despite the expenditure of Rs 240 crore under AMRUT, he said. The company, which was appointed to complete the works, has left them incomplete despite receiving advance payment from the civic body, he said, adding that action should be taken to blacklist the company.