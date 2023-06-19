Chandrapur: Massive fire destroys oldest cloth store in Ballarpur's Gandhi Ward

In the early hours of Monday, a massive fire erupted at Motilal Prabhulal Malu Cloth Stores, the oldest clothing shop in the Gandhi ward in Ballarpur. The blaze, which lasted for around six hours, resulted in the destruction of textiles and other valuable items worth lakhs of rupees.

Suresh Malu, the shop owner, attributed the cause of the fire to a short circuit. Although efforts were made to bring the fire under control. Unfortunately, the shop burned down before the situation could be contained.

A devastating fire occurred at around 2 am, leaving a trail of destruction. To combat the flames, a total of seven fire tenders were deployed. Their combined efforts successfully extinguished the fire by 8 am.

The shops in Gandhi Ward are densely packed, almost touching each other. Despite the fierce fire that broke out, the water cannon deployed by the fire brigade couldn't reach the flames effectively; otherwise, the entire vicinity would have been consumed by the blaze. Malu, who owns three shops in the area, resides there with a family of 20 individuals. Fortunately, no lives were lost due to their cautiousness and vigilance.