Chandrapur: Pregnant woman falls to death from bridge, four-year-old son sits beside corpse all night

In a heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, a pregnant mother met a tragic end as she fell from a bridge while riding a two-wheeler with her four-year-old son. The unfortunate incident occurred on a Wednesday night as the mother set out to fulfill her son's simple wish for chocolates.

The deceased has been identified as Sushma Pawan Kakade, who resided in Bamani, Ballarpur taluka, with her husband and son. Their evening outing took a tragic turn when her son expressed his desire for chocolate, prompting Sushma to take him to a nearby market on her two-wheeler.

During their journey on the Rajura-Ballarpur road, their two-wheeler skidded, leading to a fall from the Wardha River bridge. Although both landed in a muddy area, Sushma sustained a severe neck injury and tragically lost her life on the spot. Her son, fortunately, escaped with minor injuries but was left to sit beside his mother's lifeless body, crying throughout the night.

After receiving information from her mobile location, the police conducted a search under the Rajura bridge in the early hours of Thursday and found Sushma's body. The boy was lying in the mud next to her. He was safely rescued, Police Inspector Umesh Patil said. Both the mother and son were rushed to the Ballarpur Rural Hospital. Regrettably, Sushma was declared brought dead, while her child received medical attention and is currently undergoing treatment.