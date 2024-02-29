Chandrapur: Taboda Festival to Take Place from March 1-3; Hema Malini, Shreya Ghoshal to Attend

Chandrapur: The famous Tadoba-Andhari Project is organizing the three-day Tadoba Festival from Friday (March 1) at Chanda Club Ground in Chandrapur. The festival will conclude on Sunday (March 3).

State Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister and Chandrapur District Guardian Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had mooted the idea of implementing innovative initiatives to promote wildlife conservation, tourism, and local natural heritage. The Tadoba Management and Forest Department have been prepared to follow this concept.

Actors Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon, and singer Shreya Ghoshal will be present for the festival. On the first day on Friday, there will be various seminars and exhibitions on wildlife conservation. In these sessions, village development committee members, sarpanchs, and deputy sarpanchs will discuss ways to reduce human-wild animal conflict.



There will also be a nature quiz. Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador and film actress Raveena Tandon will be the special guest at the opening ceremony in the evening. In the evening, there will be a musical evening by playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. There will be a photo workshop, a conservation run, a poetry meet by Kumar Vishwas, and songs by Ricky Cage on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a treasure hunt, painting competition, CSR conference, quiz, and closing ceremony by MP and famous actress Hema Malini. District Collector Vinay Gowda and Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Tadoba, Dr. K.K. Sharma, appealed to the people to participate in the Tadoba Festival based on wildlife conservation and human coexistence.

