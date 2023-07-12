Chandrapur: Tiger attack claims farmer's life, community seeks accountability

In Chandrapur district, there has been another tragic incident where a farmer lost his life in a tiger attack. The rising number of tiger-related fatalities is causing anger among the citizens, who believe that the administration is not taking appropriate action. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a farmer named Ishwar Kumbhare (47) was attacked and killed by a tiger while working in the field. The incident took place in Savargaon, located in the Chimur taluka. This incident has created a climate of fear and terror in the Chimur area.

Taking advantage of the favourable rainfall, the Kumbhare couple engaged in agricultural activities on Tuesday. Unfortunately, during this time, Ishwar Kumbhare was suddenly attacked by a tiger that gripped him tightly. The tiger then proceeded to drag Ishwar into the nearby forest. Upon hearing the wife's cries for help, villagers swiftly responded and gathered at the scene. They immediately informed the forest department about the incident. The forest department promptly arrived and initiated a search operation. Tragically, the lifeless body of Ishwar Kumbhare was discovered at some distance from the farm.

Kumbhare's body has been transported to Chimur sub-district hospital for post-mortem examination. Ishwar Kumbhare was attacked by a tiger and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Consequently, an immense wave of sorrow has engulfed Ishwar Kumbhare's family. The village community is also mourning his loss. Following this incident, there is a growing demand for the forest department to take action against the man-eating tiger.