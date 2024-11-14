Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan Criticizes “Batenge to Katenge” Slogan, Calls for Real Action on Youth Demands

MP Chandrashekhar Azad recently expressed his belief that the commitment of Azad Samaj Party activists will lead to their success. He announced that his campaign would kick off with a tribute at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, a site important to the Ambedkar movement.

Regarding the slogan "Batenge to Katenge," commonly used by political figures like Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi, Azad clarified that this phrase was created by others and not by his party. He criticized these leaders for focusing on slogans while failing to tackle urgent issues in their areas. He highlighted the protests in Prayagraj, where young people have been demanding timely UPSC exams for three days.

Azad pointed out that while the central government is eager to implement “One Nation, One Election,” it has not shown the same determination to conduct exams in a single session. He stressed that slogans alone are not enough; genuine action is needed to gain public support.

In Maharashtra, where political alliances can be unstable and parties often split, Azad emphasized that the Azad Samaj Party, which is rooted in the Ambedkar movement, operates inclusively and aims to learn from past mistakes. He reaffirmed that their commitment to the Constitution and social justice will remain a priority until inequality and injustice are eliminated.