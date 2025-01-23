Chandrashekhar Bawankule Responds to Nitish Rane’s Remarks on Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery After Knife Attack, Says “No Need To Raise Doubts…” (VIDEO)

Maharashtra BJP State President and Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule responded to Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane's comments about actor Saif Ali Khan's recent attack. Bawankule clarified that Rane had only mentioned that the attack was reportedly carried out with a knife, and the quick recovery seen after the treatment indicated that the medical care provided was effective.

Nagpur: Regarding Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane's statement on actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra BJP State President and Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "He only mentioned that since it was reported that the attack was with a knife, it is clear that the treatment… pic.twitter.com/INXJu70msv — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2025

"He only mentioned that since it was reported that the attack was with a knife, it is clear that the treatment provided by the doctors in the hospital is effective. There is no need to raise doubts about that. Given the severity of the injuries, the quick recovery seems unusual," Bawankule said.

Rane stirred controversy on Thursday with remarks questioning whether Saif Ali Khan was genuinely stabbed during a robbery attempt or if it was staged. Speaking at a Hindu Mahotsav rally in Alandi, Rane expressed doubt over the incident. “I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking,” Rane said, as quoted by ANI. He also criticised the attention given to incidents involving actors like Khan and Shahrukh Khan, saying, “Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it.”

Read Also | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Shariful Islam Confesses to Stabbing Actor During Robbery Attempt

Rane referred to Khan as “garbage” in his speech. “Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him away. It is good, garbage should be taken away,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a Bangladeshi immigrant, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence on January 16. Rane also alleged that Khan’s case was receiving undue attention due to his religion. He pointed out that similar incidents involving Hindu actors like Sushant Singh Rajput did not receive the same concern. “When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything,” Rane said. He added that political leaders like Jitendra Awhad and Supriya Sule had not shown the same concern for Hindu actors.

Before criticizing Khan, Rane had launched a strong attack on Bangladeshi immigrants in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)