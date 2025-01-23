Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Shariful Islam Confesses to Stabbing Actor During Robbery Attempt

In a significant development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the accused, Shariful Islam, has confessed to attacking the actor during interrogation, according to police sources. The confession holds crucial weight in the investigation. However, Saif Ali Khan has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident. Islam, who had attacked the Race actor at his Mumbai residence, was apprehended a few days later in Thane. The attacker, fearing capture, had been using a fake identity under the name 'Vijay Das.' He worked as a housekeeping staff member at a bar in Thane.

The arrest was carried out by Bandra Police and the Crime Branch in a joint operation. After tracking him to a construction site in the Hiranandani Estate area, the police discovered Islam hiding in dense bushes. A lengthy search ensued, culminating in his arrest and transfer to Bandra Police custody.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by the assailant during a robbery attempt at his 12th-floor residence in the Satguru Sharan building in the upscale Bandra area. Following the attack, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgeries. Saif was discharged on Tuesday and advised to rest for at least two weeks.