"Change in Maharashtra within 15-20 days": Congress leader's assertion on CM sparks speculation

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has made a significant claim regarding the state's power dynamics. He has stated that there will be a substantial change in power within the state in a matter of days. "Our government will not come, but there will be a change in the person in the main chair (CM chair)," he said. He was speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday (August 19).

Vijay Wadettiwar said, “Sometimes the Deputy Chief Minister from Pune is absent from the meeting, and at other times, the Deputy Chief Minister from Nagpur is absent. All three never come together. When both Deputy Chief Ministers are present, the Chief Minister is absent. This entire spectacle is visible to the people of Maharashtra.

"What is happening in Maharashtra due to the desire for power People will see what will change in Maharashtra in the next 15-20 days. The change will begin with the main chair (CM’s chair). September 2023 will be the month of regime change in the state," he said.

"We are not saying that the power will change and we will come into power. However, I assert that the main chair (CM chair) will change," Vijay Vadettiwar also mentioned.