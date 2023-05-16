"Check Aadhaar card for visitors to temples," demands Hindu Mahasangh

In Trimbakeshwar, Nashik district, an incident occurred yesterday as certain individuals made a forceful attempt to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple. The Hindu Mahasangh has subsequently voiced their demand regarding this matter.

Anand Dave has proposed a requirement for visitors to present their Aadhaar card before entering significant temples across the state.

According to Dave, the reason behind the demand is to prevent incidents that may lead to the escalation of tensions between different communities, as well as to deter any attempts of vandalism or desecration of temples and statues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasized that while it is the administration's duty to ensure law and order, people's cooperation is equally important. He urged individuals from all communities in Maharashtra to actively contribute to maintaining a peaceful environment. It is worth noting that the state is home to people from diverse castes, and the government is committed to preventing any harm to anyone's sentiments or the creation of tense situations. The Chief Minister assured that the government will take charge of upholding law and security.