Check out Neha Dhupia's 'this is us' picture from her Goa vacation

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia shared a family picture from her Goa vacation, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'A Thursday' actor posted a picture featuring her husband Angad Bedi, and children Mehr and Guriq. They can be seen wearing easy and cool outfits.

In the picture, Neha has taken her son Gruriq in her lap and Angad holds daughter Mehr's hand. Neha donned a short pink colored dress while Angad wore a cool white-colored t-shirt with white shorts and slippers.

"#thisisus ... strutting onto the other side of #diwalibreak," She captioned the post.

She also dropped an adorable picture of her son Guriq where can be seen having his breakfast. She wrote, "Breakfast club".

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year. Then, the couple welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl'.

