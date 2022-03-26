Chemical tanker overturns on Mumbai-Pune expressway, holds up traffic for hours

A chemical tanker overturned at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This has hampered traffic and long queues of vehicles for five to six kilometers on the expressway. Traffic coming to Mumbai has come to a standstill due to spillage of chemical on the road. Chemical tanker overturned near Amritanjan bridge, causing queues of vehicles. The work of removing chemical and accidental vehicles from the administration is in full swing. Traffic to Mumbai has been diverted via Lonavla.

