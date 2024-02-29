Chh. Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Cultural Ground Deemed Unsuitable for Amit Shah's Rally on March 5
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 29, 2024 01:09 PM2024-02-29T13:09:54+5:302024-02-29T13:13:34+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has scheduled a rally in the city on March 5. The BJP is planning to hold the meeting at the Marathwada Cultural Board ground in Khadakeshwar. However, the police have written to BJP office-bearers informing them that the ground is not suitable for the safety of Shah and other VIPs.
Amit Shah's visit was scheduled for February 15. However, it was canceled at the last minute. Now that the visit has been scheduled again, the home department, and police administration, including the BJP, have started preparations for security, law, and order.
BJP office-bearers insist on holding meetings at the Marathwada Cultural Board, which has a large background of political meetings. A senior leader from the state is also likely to come on March 1 or 2 to review the preparations for the meeting and conduct a site survey. Senior police officers recently inspected the ground. He, however, made it clear that the ground was not suitable in terms of security and security.
Why is the ground unsafe?
- Shah is the third most important security person in the country. He has Z plus (special) security. The CRPF is responsible for their security.
- It consists of 55 advanced armed personnel. It consists of more than 10 NSG commandos and other investigative and intelligence agency officers.
- There will be more vehicles in his fleet. Besides, four VIPs, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be present. Around 14-15 MLAs have Y category security. The area of the ground is residential and has very narrow roads. This will make it difficult to control the number of security vehicles, the number of personnel, and the local police in the area.
- It was also found that there was insufficient parking space and the walls of the ground were also in a state of collapse. The police have suggested that they opt for another ground.