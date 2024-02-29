Chh. Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Cultural Ground Deemed Unsuitable for Amit Shah's Rally on March 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has scheduled a rally in the city on March 5. The BJP is planning to hold the meeting at the Marathwada Cultural Board ground in Khadakeshwar. However, the police have written to BJP office-bearers informing them that the ground is not suitable for the safety of Shah and other VIPs.

Amit Shah's visit was scheduled for February 15. However, it was canceled at the last minute. Now that the visit has been scheduled again, the home department, and police administration, including the BJP, have started preparations for security, law, and order.

BJP office-bearers insist on holding meetings at the Marathwada Cultural Board, which has a large background of political meetings. A senior leader from the state is also likely to come on March 1 or 2 to review the preparations for the meeting and conduct a site survey. Senior police officers recently inspected the ground. He, however, made it clear that the ground was not suitable in terms of security and security.

Why is the ground unsafe?