Chhaava Controversy: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts on Vicky Kaushal's and Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Sequence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to the ongoing controversy over Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's dance sequence in their upcoming historical film Chhaava. According to a report in India TV, CM Fadnavis said on Sunday (January 26), "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's history should be shown correctly, it is not right to distort history. Everyone has a lot of love and respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This respect and honour should not be hurt. There should be creativity (in filmmaking) but we believe that there should be sensitivity along with it."

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant threatened to stop the film's release if the dance sequence is not removed. He praised the effort to bring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the big screen but insisted that utmost care should be taken to ensure historical accuracy and respect for the Maratha king. The politician also asked the makers of Chhaava to act responsibly, warning that the film's release could be stopped if any offensive content remains in the film. Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Friday said that the upcoming historical drama must be shown to historians before its release to ensure accuracy.

"The makers have not engaged with historians as yet. While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction," Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati asserted, as reported by PTI. Chhaava is set to release in theatres on February 14. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana and others.