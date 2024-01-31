Chhagan Bhujbal Alleges Lakhs of Affidavits Being Submitted To Make Backdoor Entry in OBC Quota

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal has ignited a fresh controversy around the draft notification on the Maratha quota, alleging that lakhs of affidavits are being submitted to gain "backdoor entry" into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota and encroach upon their rights.

Bhujbal, a prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, has been a vocal critic of the draft notification that allows "blood relatives" of Marathas holding Kunbi caste certificates to obtain the same status themselves, granting them access to OBC benefits.

Whatever is happening (in the name of Maratha quota) is nothing but surrender to mobocracy. Lakhs of affidavits are being submitted for making a backdoor entry to encroach upon the rights of OBCs and VJNTs (Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes). There is frenzied atmosphere in villages, he told reporters. There are three options. OBCs can either approach court (against draft notification over Maratha quota), create awareness among people, or highlight the injustice being meted out to them through democratic platforms, he added.

In a veiled dig at Jarange, Bhujbal sarcastically labeled him the "most knowledgeable person who doesn't know the difference between crores and lakhs, referring to Jarange's alleged overestimation of the number of Maratha protestors expected during a recent demonstration.

Bhujbal, however, declined to address calls for his resignation from certain quarters. He reiterated his stance that a separate reservation for Marathas, as advocated by experts and his own party, remains the preferred solution. As Bhujbal sharpened his attack against the draft notification, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said he would allay the concerns of his cabinet colleague. Another Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had also said he would talk to Bhujbal.