Chhagan Bhujbal counters Manoj Jarange: 70 policemen injured – did they slip?

The demand for Maratha reservation has been gaining momentum in the state over the past few months. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has set a deadline for the state government until December 24. Meanwhile, there is resistance to reservation from the OBC quota. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal led a rally of the OBC community in Jalna today.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has accused Jarange Patil of orchestrating an attack on the police at Antarvali Sarati. Bhujbal remarked, The police baton charge was witnessed by everyone. Seventy women, along with police personnel, were injured and had to be taken to the hospital. Despite the police urging him to accompany them to the hospital due to his deteriorating health, they were met with premeditated resistance. Suddenly, stones were hurled at the policemen. Should the police have bowed down to him? Bhujbal also took a swipe at Patil.

Bhujbal stated, You initiated an attack on the police. Subsequently, the police had to resort to a baton charge, and the video capturing this incident has gone viral, revealing the entire sequence of events. Expanding on the issue, Bhujbal highlighted that the Mandal Commission extensively traveled across the country and recommended a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, constituting 54 per cent of the population. This recommendation was commissioned by the then-Prime Minister V.P. Singh and subsequently implemented by Sharad Pawar during his tenure as the chief minister. Minister Bhujbal clarified today that his stance against providing reservation to a specific group does not imply depriving anyone of their rightful reservation.