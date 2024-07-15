Chhagan Bhujbal Is Dishonest Man, He Wanted to Create Riots in the State by Sweet Talk: Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil criticized Bhujbal's behavior during his meeting with Sharad Pawar. Chhagan Bhujbal is accused of inciting riots in the state using deceptive tactics. He is seen as dishonest and self-serving. Despite causing controversy, he now calls for peace.

Jarange Patil arrived at Antarwali Sarati on Monday morning after visiting Pandharpur and paying respects to Vitthal. Speaking to reporters, Jarange Patil stated that they are not concerned with Bhujbal's whereabouts or activities. Corruption thrives in dishonesty and leads to discord and the exploitation of the system. Jarange Patil emphasized confronting or removing those who engage in such behavior.

Jarange Patil also criticized the government for boycotting an all-party meeting on Maratha reservation. "You have the political will. So you give, you don't have to give. Point to him. She went on the fringes of Chhagan Bhujbal. This is Chhagan Bhujbal's new innings. I think that too must have been planned by the government. In the media, it's because there should be peace. It seems to be a ploy to show that I'm begging for him. But to use the word peace and create a riot in the state," Jarange said.

"I can risk my life for my community. Even if the government breaks both my hands and both my legs and asks for it, I am ready to give for Maratha reservation. If the government says break your head tomorrow morning, we will give reservation. So I am ready to break the shackles at Shinde saheb's and Fadnavis saheb's door tomorrow morning. Society is our parents. So what's afraid to die? What will happen beyond sacrificing your life for your community? If I lose my sacrifice for my community, it will be good for the community," Jarange said.