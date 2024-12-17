Chhagan Bhujbal to Quit NCP? OBC Supporters to Protest Outside Ajit Pawar’s Residence in Baramati Today

The cabinet expansion of the Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra-led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took place on Sunday, December 15. In this expansion, nine MLAs from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers. However, former minister Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction was dropped from the cabinet, despite speculation that he would secure a position. This decision has left Bhujbal extremely upset. Today, his supporters are set to protest outside Ajit Pawar's residence. This has sparked speculation in political circles about whether Bhujbal will resign from the NCP.

Following his exclusion from the cabinet, Chhagan Bhujbal left the Nagpur session yesterday and rushed to Nashik. While interacting with the media in Nagpur, he said, “Where there is no chaina, there is no rehna.” Bhujbal’s dissatisfaction has created ripples across the state. In Jalna, Bhujbal supporters and OBC protesters staged aggressive demonstrations against the decision, even vandalising an effigy of Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, protests were also held in Nashik, Bhujbal’s stronghold, through the Samata Parishad and by his supporters.

The wave of discontent has now reached Baramati. Members of the OBC community will protest outside Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's residence at Sahyog Society in Baramati at 11 am today. Simultaneously, banners supporting Chhagan Bhujbal have appeared in Nashik. Outside Bhujbal’s residence, Bhujbal Farm, banners with the message “Saheb, we are always with you” have been displayed. The banners feature photos of Chhagan Bhujbal, Sameer Bhujbal, Pankaj Bhujbal, and Dilip Khaire of the Samata Parishad. These developments have sparked further speculation in political circles.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the NCP offered Bhujbal a Rajya Sabha seat, which he rejected. Sources indicate that many NCP MLAs believe Bhujbal deserved a ministerial position. There are concerns that sidelining Bhujbal could negatively impact the upcoming municipal, Zilla Parishad, and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Bhujbal is expected to address his supporters in Nashik and Yewala soon, where he will clarify his stance. Whether Chhagan He will remain in Ajit Pawar's NCP or part ways remains to be seen. The situation is likely to become clearer in the next two to three days.