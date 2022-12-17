Chhagan Bhujbal warns BJP this Mahamorcha is the first step of movement not the last, henceforth its intensity will increase

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great men in the state were insulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) a great protest has been organized and lakhs of activists and prominent leaders have participated in it. During this protest, while interacting with media Chhagan Bhujbal has warned BJP, this Mahamorcha is the first step of the movement.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Chhagal Bhujbal said that the BJP is doing everything to distract the attention of the people and the media so that the grand march of the MVA does not get publicity, he wants to apologize, they have made mistakes, from Governors to ministers, Bhujbal said that the government is making mistakes, why should we apologize?

Insulting the great leaders Maharashtra will not tolerate, they are still in everyone's heart, so we have walked with them. Just as we take out a procession of Lord Ganesha with respect, we are taking him with us.

This mahamorcha is the first step of the movement, this is not the last. After this its intensity will increase. The consequences of this will also be felt in the convention. Bhujbal also warned that inflation, unemployment out of state industries and insulting of great men will definitely come up in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and everyone will comment on it.