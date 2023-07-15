Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC imposes fine for non-segregation of garbage, citizens urged to comply

In an effort to enhance the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of the city, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken a significant step. Starting from August 1, citizens who fail to segregate their dry and wet garbage when handing it over to the waste collection vehicles, known as 'ghanta gadis,' will be subject to a fine of Rs 500 each. This decision was announced by the municipal administrator, G Sreekanth.

In order to alleviate the burden on garbage processing facilities in Padegaon and Chikalthana, citizens have been urged to segregate their waste. To promote awareness about waste segregation, a team of 1,000 civic personnel has been conducting door-to-door visits since the previous month. These employees are surveying each property owner and completing questionnaires, while also affixing stickers outside every house to indicate compliance with waste segregation practices.

The municipal authorities have set a target to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation at the source by July 31. In a prior announcement, the civic chief had cautioned that the salaries of contractor staff, vehicle drivers, municipal corporation personnel, sanitary inspectors, and ward officers would be suspended if the segregation target is not met.

To further enforce waste segregation, citizens failing to hand over segregated garbage will be subjected to the aforementioned fine, as stated by the municipal commissioner. Additionally, incentives and rewards have been introduced to encourage individuals, including housing societies, hotels, and shops, to actively participate in segregating waste at the source.